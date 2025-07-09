Make most of Health Department’s services online: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday instructed that most of the services provided by the public health department should be made online.

“To strengthen the infrastructure of the health department, strict planning should be made to provide population-wise health services in rural and urban areas. For the work of health projects in the urban area, each guardian secretary should prepare a planned program and speed up these works. Also, maximum services of the public health department should be made available online and made available on the 'Aaple Sarkar' website,” he said.

He said that by strengthening the primary health service in the state, the number of primary health centres should be increased in the cities as well as in rural areas.

“An expenditure of Rs 5983 crore is expected to be spent on contracts for new ambulances, modernisation of 398 primary health centres and 2806 sub-centres, and this fund will be received in phases. The expenditure of funds received from the state government and financial institutions should be planned properly. The health schemes of the central government and the health schemes of the state should be implemented effectively. Priority should be given to strengthening district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals,” he added.

He instructed that the public health department should implement new guidelines for primary health centres. He also ordered that action should be taken expeditiously regarding the establishment of a new Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The Chief Minister said that the procurement of medicines and equipment should be made easy. The use of artificial intelligence technology should be increased in health services. Innovative initiatives should be implemented to build the capacity of officers and employees of the public health department.

All data of hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana should be made available online. With reliable information at the same time, health services can be provided easily to patients and the health department.

According to the chief minister, the website of the health department should also be updated so that citizens can easily access information about all the schemes of the health department. A comprehensive draft plan of the state's health policy should be prepared.

He directed that the health department should give priority to establishing a board for recruitment in the health department, decentralising health services and providing good quality services to patients.

