Make in India booster: New Galaxy Z foldables see record 2.1 lakh pre-orders in country

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) ‘Made in India’ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE smartphones have received record pre-orders in India, the company said on Saturday.

The newly-launched seventh generation of foldable smartphones secured 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours, breaking previous records, and nearly equaling the pre-orders received for Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, said the company in a statement.

JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said ”The record pre-orders for our ‘made in India’ foldable smartphones reinforce our belief that young Indian consumers are quick to adopt latest technology”.

Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers our most advanced smartphone experience yet -- powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one. The success of the new devices are a stepping stone for our larger goal – the mainstreaming of foldable smartphones in India, Park added.

Galaxy Z Fold7 seamlessly blends precision engineering and powerful intelligence to elevate everyday interactions -- all in its thinnest and lightest design to date.

At just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, is powered by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design.

From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet, said the company.

