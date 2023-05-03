Mainly cloudy weather with rain predicted in J&K

Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) The MeT office on Wednesday forecast mainly cloudy weather with rain this evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Mainly cloudy weather with rain in the evening is likely in J&K", a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.2 degrees and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town and Leh registered 3.3 degrees and 0.4 degrees respectively.

Jammu clocked a low of 18.6 degrees, Katra - 15.4, Batote - 10.2, Banihal - 10.8 and Bhaderwah had 10.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

