Main accused arrested in K'taka woman parading case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 16 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have arrested the main accused in a case of parading a woman with a garland of shoes over suspicion of honey trapping, said officials on Monday.

The accused was identified as Arjuna Gundavvagol. The police have launched a hunt for others who attacked the women.The victim was paraded with a garland of shoes in a village in Belagavi district by local people on suspicion of honey trapping.

The incident took place on Friday late night at Ghataprabha Mrutyunjaya area near Gokak town.

The police took the woman into custody following allegations of honey trapping against her. They have also lodged a complaint against the locals for assaulting and parading the woman.

The accused, Arjuna Gundavvagol had accused the victim of indulging in honey trapping. He along with his associates had barged into the residence of the victim and questioned her. Later, she was dragged out of her house and assaulted by his associates. She was garlanded with chappals and paraded near Ghataprabha Mrutyunjaya Circle.

The woman was later taken to the police station and the group urged the police to take action against her. They alleged that the victim had honey-trapped a youth and had extorted money.Further investigation is on.

