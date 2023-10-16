Modi congratulates NZ PM-elect Christopher Luxon on election victory

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated New Zealand's PM-elect Christopher Luxon for his party's victory in the general elections.

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister-elect @chrisluxonmp for his party's win in the General Elections.

"Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-New Zealand ties," PM Modi posted on X.

Current New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceded defeat after his Labour Party lost to Luxon's National Party and its coalition partner ACT, which are projected to get a majority.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.