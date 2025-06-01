Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 17 pc growth in auto sales in May 2025

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Mahindra and Mahindra on Sunday reported a solid performance in May 2025, with overall auto sales reaching 84,110 units -- a 17 per cent increase compared to May 2024.

The figure includes both domestic and export markets, highlighting the company’s continued momentum across product segments.

The SUV segment played a major role in this growth. Mahindra sold 52,431 SUVs in the domestic market in May, marking a strong 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

Including exports, total SUV sales stood at 54,819 units, showcasing the popularity of Mahindra’s utility vehicles both in India and abroad.

Year-to-date (YTD) numbers further underscore Mahindra’s growth story. The company has seen a 24 per cent rise in UV sales, reaching 104,761 units, along with a 55 per cent jump in exports compared to the same period last year.

Mahindra’s Automotive Division CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta said: "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17 per cent growth compared to the same month last year."

"Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio," he added.

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle segment also performed well. Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in the 2–3.5 tonne category rose 14 per cent YoY to 17,718 units.

The company’s three-wheeler segment, including electric variants, saw an 11 per cent growth, reaching 6,635 units sold in May.

Exports also contributed significantly to the overall performance. Mahindra shipped 3,652 vehicles in May 2025, registering a sharp 37 per cent increase from the same month last year.

Mahindra’s product lineup includes a strong mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) models such as the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar, Thar Roxx, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, and Scorpio-N.

On the electric side, Mahindra offers the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs, reflecting the company’s commitment to electric mobility.

