MahaYuti will come back to power with a thumping majority despite Oppn's tirade: Eknath Shinde (IANS Interview)

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that MahaYuti will come back to power with a thumping majority in the upcoming Assembly elections despite the opposition's tirade.

MahaYuti is locked in a fierce battle against Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Shinde spoke on a range of issues including the state Assembly polls to be held on November 20.

IANS: Shiv Sena UBT President Uddhav Thackeray is firing salvos against you while urging the voters not to give power in the hands of traitors. What is your take?

Eknath Shinde: Uddhav Thackeray may level any allegation as the people know who did the backstabbing. People are smart. Who joined Congress in 2019 by giving up Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts? Who put a dagger on the voters’ back? Who mortgaged the symbol and party to Delhi? Who compromised for the Chief Minister’s post? Who betrayed the thought of Hindutva and the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray? They should ask questions to themselves.

To carry forward the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, we rebelled to preserve the self-respect of Shiv Sena and achieve the development of Maharashtra. If we had not done the uprising, they would have finished the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra would also have suffered.

IANS: Although you are heading the MahaYuti during the elections, who will be the CM’s face if MahaYuti comes back to power?

Eknath Shinde: Our primary objective is to bring the MahaYuti government to power and not who will be the Chief Minister after re-election of the grand alliance. Our focus is also on expediting the development process. When anti-Maharashtra and anti-development Maha Vikas Aghadi ruled the state for two and half years, the state had gone back for a decade. If MVA comes back to power, the state and people will lose heavily.

I want to make it clear that so far there is no decision on who will become the chief minister. We are in no hurry. After the election, the leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and BJP's central leadership will sit together and take a decision on the CM’s post after due deliberations. We have come together not for any post but for an overall development of Maharashtra.

IANS: You have been targeting the opposition for winning more seats in Lok Sabha due to the fake narrative but what is the scenario during this election?

Eknath Shinde: The opposition won seats in the general elections by spreading fake narratives like change in the Constitution and cancellation of reservation. The MVA thereby divided castes, religions and communities against each other.

On the other hand, the MahaYuti government took decisions without targeting any religion or caste but they were aimed for the development of all. It will not be proper to create a division and tension among various communities as it will not be conducive for social harmony. The Prime Minister’s message is Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai. If we stay united as a society, we will be safe and more capable. We are conveying this positive thought to people.

IANS: MahaYuti has offered 10 guarantees against MVA’s ‘Panchsutri’ (Five guarantees). Will MahaYuti be able to fulfil them considering present financial constraints? Are they not an election Jumla?

Eknath Shinde: The opposition has consistently criticised the MahaYuti government's schemes terming them election jumla. The opposition accused us of giving freebies to women. However, the opposition copied and pasted MahaYuti’s guarantees while announcing ‘Panchsutri’. If the opposition is saying the financial aid of Rs 1,500 is a handout then what is Rs 3,000 that they have assured under the Mahalakshmi scheme. They should clarify first.

The government has not only announced but implemented various schemes. However, in the states where the opposition governments are in power, their announcements have remained on the paper. Our manifesto focuses on inclusiveness as every element is considered. The voters will not vote for MVA and make any mistake.

IANS: How confident are you to win elections on Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare and development schemes as the opposition is questioning their sustainability?

Eknath Shinde: Ladki Bahin Yojana will be a game changer in the elections predicted by the political observers. Let me clarify that women’s welfare is not limited to the election as the MahaYuti government, after coming to power, took a firm stand to provide equal opportunities to them. The government has implemented a slew of schemes including free education, the Lek Ladki scheme, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi and travel in state transport buses at a discounted fare. Ladki Bahin Yojana is a part of the process of empowering women.

Along with the welfare of women, the government also focused on varied sections including the poor, youth and farmers. The government took steps to increase the pace of development by removing the speed breakers put by the previous government, especially for the creation of jobs and boost the economy.

The government implemented the Samruddhi Highway, Coastal Road, Atal Setu and the concretisation of roads. A number of welfare and development schemes launched are not ad hoc but backed with sufficient financial resources. They were planned within the framework of rules and laws. Let the opponents allege, none of the schemes we come up with will be closed. Notwithstanding the opposition’s tirade, the MahaYuti will win the elections with a thumping majority based on our track record of two and half years of rule. Our development and welfare works have been a game changer.

