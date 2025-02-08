Mahayuti hails BJP's victory in Delhi polls, says people chose path of development

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Mahayuti alliance has hailed the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and congratulated the people for choosing the path of development.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post on X said, "This mandate by the people of Delhi is against rampant corruption, bad governance and loot by AAP and its leaders. Hard efforts by our karyakartas for the welfare of the people of Delhi are behind this huge success. I also congratulate the people of Delhi for showing faith in the BJP and for choosing the path of development."

He further added, "Lotus resides in the heart of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is achieving new heights. Congratulations to BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva and all the workers for the huge and unprecedented victory of BJP in Delhi and thanks to the voters."

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said, "This is the wonder of PM Modi's guarantee. After Maharashtra, the voters of Delhi have also expressed their full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The winning streak of the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA continues. Hearty congratulations and felicitation for this!"

"With BJP's victory, the crisis of AAP on the people of Delhi for the last ten years has been resolved. The 'disaster' on the development of Delhi has been averted. Along with this, the Congress, which falsely claimed that the constitution and voting are in danger, has been defeated by the voters once again. Lies have been defeated and the voters have supported the truth with a huge majority. For this, I thank the voters of Delhi from the bottom of my heart," he remarked.

He further said: "Voters have also put their stamp of approval on the Union Budget presented by the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi so that Goddess Lakshmi can bless every home. Now no one can stop our country from becoming an economic superpower. Voters have expressed their full faith in this."

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar said that BJP's victory reflects the trust of Delhiites in PM Modi's leadership, adding that with the double engine government, PM Modi’s vision for Delhi and the dream of transforming the national capital into a developed city will be realised.

"BJP's success in Delhi Assembly elections is a result of Prime Minister Modi's leadership and hard work and management of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he observed.

He further stated that by defeating AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, the people of Delhi have demonstrated their trust in the leadership of BJP and NDA.

On the performance of NCP, which contested 23 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar said, "This is just the beginning. Analysing the shortcomings of this defeat, greater efforts will be made to strengthen the party at the national level. The focus will be on expanding the party's reach not just in Delhi but other states across the country.”

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant in his reaction said, "BJP in Delhi. Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unprecedented victory in Delhi. Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi dissolved the India Aghadi in Delhi, now the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to have a similar situation in Maharashtra. Heartiest congratulations to the people of Delhi who voted in favour of development."

