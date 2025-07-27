'Mahavatar Narsimha' set to release in Australia on July 31st

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) After taking over the domestic box office, "Mahavatar Narsimha" is all set to spread its magic overseas. The mythological drama is slated to release in Australia on July 31st.

Sharing the exciting announcement, makers Hombale Films took to their official X handle and penned, "The divine roar echoes across the world… and now, it reaches Australia #MahavatarNarsimha is all set to ignite the screens across 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 from 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭, releasing through @tolly_movies...Come and be part of this divine cinematic experience."

On Friday, the makers urged movie buffs to refrain from sharing the clips of "Mahavatar Narsimha" on social media so that the cinematic experience does not get spoiled for others.

Hombale Films penned on the micro-blogging site, "We truly appreciate your immense love and unparalleled excitement for #MahavatarNarsimha We kindly request all fans to refrain from sharing video clips from the film online. Let’s preserve the divine experience for everyone to witness the magic on the big screen."

It must be noted that Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have planned an ambitious animated franchise, expected to span over a decade. A cinematic adaptation of the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, the franchise will include: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, "Mahavatar Narsimha" has been jointly produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions.

The drama tells the popular Hindu mythological tale of Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Prahlada's father, a powerful King and an atheist, Hiranyakashipu, is unhappy with his devotion.

Blessed with immortality by Lord Brahma, he makes several attempts to kill his devotee son.

However, when his brutality crosses all limits, Lord Vishnu comes to Prahlada's rescue as his fourth avatar, Narsimha, and kills Hiranyakashipu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.