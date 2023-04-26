Mahatma Gandhi was one of the best writers: Goa Guv

Panaji, April 26 (IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the best writers having command of the English language, but he wrote most books in Gujarati.

"He always used simple language in his literature," the Governor added.

Pillai was speaking in a programme organised by Krishnadas Shama Goa State Central Library to mark the World Book Day.

The Governor appealed to the writers' community to continue good work of writing to educate and enlighten the masses on various issues, satisfaction of which is enough to continue their good work of writing.

Stressing on the writing skills, Pillai said a book always helps to learn from others' experiences.

"Writing has the ability to showcase the unity of people and unity of our country to others. Give more opportunities to writers to create a bright future of our country," the Governor added.

Citing the examples of some of the great writers and their literature, Pillai said that only mother tongue helps to know the essence of literature.

"Freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia was a powerful speaker whose books are available at Raj Bhavan library," he added.

