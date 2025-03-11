Maharashtra: NOC of housing societies must to open liquor shops in commercial areas

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and State Excise Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced new rules for starting beer or liquor shops in the commercial areas of the housing societies.

He said that from now onwards the no objection certificate (NOC) of the concerned society will be mandatory.

His announcement is aimed to ensure that the environment in housing societies remains free from conflict, preventing the young generation from turning towards addiction and improving law and order.

He replied to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul and others. They had claimed that law and order issue has become serious due to the permission of beer and liquor shops in housing societies.

"New beer or liquor shop cannot be now opened in the state without the 'No Objection Certificate' of the society."

He also clarified that if a liquor shop is to be closed or opened in a municipal ward, 75 per cent of the total votes cast in that ward will determine the decision.

Ajit Pawar said that the role of the state government is not to increase the sale of liquor in the state but to strictly implement the prohibition rules.

The issue of liquor sales licenses have been stopped in the state for many decades, he added.

"Liquor shops are not allowed in the premises of schools and colleges. If there is opposition from the locals, there is a law to close liquor shops through voting. To bring more clarity in this, if a liquor shop is to be closed or opened in a municipal ward, 75 per cent of the total votes cast in that ward will determine the decision," he said.

"It is not the role of the government to encourage the sale of liquor in the state, but we are committed to preventing the illegal sale of liquor. Any situation that disrupts the law and order of the state due to liquor will not be tolerated," he warned.

He assured that the government will consider suggestion made by the public representatives and citizens in this regard.

He reiterated the government will ensure strict implementation of the rules to prevent unauthorised liquor sales.

