Maharashtra: Islampur city in Sangli to be named as Ishwarpur

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Islampur city of Sangli district will be renamed as Ishwarpur, announced Maharashtra Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday.

“There has been a demand from the citizens of this area for many days in this regard. The government has approved the naming of Islampur as Ishwarpur, and a proposal is being sent to the central government,” said Minister Bhujbal. He made this announcement after the state cabinet gave its approval on Thursday.

Minister Bhujbal further said, “The Central Government has the right to change the name of the village and city. As per the guidelines of the Central Government, the proposal to rename Islampur (tehsil Walwa) in Sangli district as Ishwarpur is being sent to the Central Government with the recommendation of the State Government. After the approval of this proposal from the Central Government, the name of Islampur in Sangli district will be changed to Ishwarpur.”

Meanwhile, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse said in the state Assembly that the state government has approved an expenditure of Rs 970.42 crore for the next phase of salary subsidy for private unaided and partially aided schools, units and teachers/non-teaching staff working in them in the state.

Minister Bhuse stated that this decision will benefit 49,562 teachers in 6,755 private unaided and partially aided schools and 9,631 units in the state. In addition, 2,714 teachers and non-teaching staff will be given a new 20 per cent subsidy. This salary subsidy will be implemented from August 1, 2025. He further said in a statement that approval has been given to declare schools and units that are ineligible as per the grant criteria as special schools as per the provisions of the Self-Financed Act.

Further, Minister of Marketing Jaykumar Rawal announced in the state Assembly that a special team has been formed under the chairmanship of the Nagpur District Collector to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the irregularities in the Nagpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee. The committee will include the District Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Divisional Joint Registrar. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within 30 days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.