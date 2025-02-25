Maharashtra govt transfers 7 bureaucrats

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred seven bureaucrats ahead of the upcoming Budget session of the State Legislature starting from March 3.

Rajendra Nimbalkar, an IAS officer of 2007 batch, who is the Managing Director (MD) of the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC), has been posted as MD of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Pune.

Mumbai District Collector Sanjay Yadav, who is an IAS officer of 2009 batch, has been posted as State Project Director, Samgra Siksha Abhiyan, Mumbai.

Rajendra Bharud, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, who is the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI) Commissioner, Pune, has been posted as Project Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Higher and Technical Education Department, Mumbai.

Deepak Kumar Meena, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, who is the Additional Tribal Commissioner, Thane, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, State Tax, Mumbai.

Sameer Kurtkoti, an IAS officer of 2013 has been posted as Commissioner, TRTI, Pune.

Mahesh Awhad, an IAS officer of 2015, who is the Managing Director, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority, Mumbai.

Keerthi Kiran Pujar, an IAS officer of 2018, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ratnagiri, has been posted as Collector, Dharashiv.

