Maharashtra govt transfers 12 bureaucrats

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, in a major administrative reshuffle, on Thursday transferred 12 bureaucrats.

The government has transferred the additional chief secretary of the forest department B. Venugopal Reddy and appointed the additional chief secretary of the higher and technical education department replacing the incumbent principal secretary Vikas Rastogi.

The government has posted Rastogi as principal secretary of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The additional chief secretary of the public health department, Milind Mhaiskar, has been transferred and appointed as the additional chief secretary of the forest department.

Mhaiskar had already worked in the forest department.

The government few days ago posted Harshdeep Kamble as the general manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), was today posted as the principal secretary of the social justice department.

The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation managing director Jayashree Bhoj has been appointed as the secretary of food and civil supply and consumer protection.

Principal Secretary I.A. Kundan, who was transferred from the Department of School Education and Sports, has been posted as principal secretary of the Labour Department.

The incumbent principal secretary of the labour department Vinita Singal has been posted as the principal secretary of environment and climate change.

The former state inspector general of stamps and registration, HS Sonawane, has been appointed as the commissioner of sports and youth.

The public health department secretary Nipun Vinayak has been posted as the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) project director.

The Satara district collector Jitendra Dudi has been posted as the Pune district collector.

The incumbent Pune district collector Suhas Diwase has been posted as the Settlement Commissioner.

The Pune Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Santosh Patil has been appointed as the Satara district collector.

The state government had transferred eight bureaucrats on Tuesday.

Earlier, the government had transferred 14 bureaucrats.

