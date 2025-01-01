Maharashtra govt forms SIT to probe murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Basavraj Teli to investigate a brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district which took place in December last year.

Teli is the head of the Economic Offences Wing of the CID. All the officers in the SIT are from Beed district. The current investigating officer DSP Anil Gujar will also be in the investigation team.

Apart from Gujar, the other members of the SIT include Vijay Singh Shivlal Jonwal, assistant police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Beed, Mahesh Vighne, sub inspector, Local Crime Branch, Beed, Anand Shankar Shinde, sub inspector Kej, Tulshiram Jagtap, assistant sub inspector, Manoj Rajendra Wagh,police constable, Chandrakant S Kalkute, police naik, Balasaheb Devidas Akhabare, police naik and Santosh Bhagwanrao Gitte, police constable.

The Santosh Deshmukh murder case is currently being investigated by the CID and so far more than 150 people have been questioned in this case. The investigation is being conducted in connection with the links between the extortion of Rs 2 crore and the murder.

The CID team is checking all the call records, CDRs on a war footing.

The CID has summoned three more people for questioning in this case. Some of the accused in this murder case are still absconding, they are also being searched by the CID.

The government's announcement on the formation of an SIT came a day after Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde from Beed, who was wanted in extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, surrendered before CID on Pune on Tuesday.

An extortion case has been registered against Karad who has been remanded in police custody for 14 days by Kej court in Beed district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government will not spare anyone who is guilty in this case.

"I have been saying since the first days that strict action will be taken against every accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. No one has the right to commit such violence. The police will take necessary action until all the culprits are hanged," he said.

"We will not allow the rule of goons to continue. No one can commit such violence, no one can demand ransom. Accordingly, we have accelerated the investigation and that is why Walmik Karad had to surrender. Now different teams have started working to nab the absconding accused in the murder. We will not spare any accused. All of them will be found," said the chief minister.

