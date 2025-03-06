Maharashtra government transfers eight bureaucrats

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred eight bureaucrats. The government has transferred Radhabinod Aribam Sharma, an IAS of 2012 batch, who is a Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Meera-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

The government has appointed MJ Pradip Chandren, an IAS of 2012, who is Additional Development Commissioner (Industries), Directorate of Industries, as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation.

It also transferred Babahaseb Beldar, an IAS of 2015 batch, who is Additional Divisional Commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division, and posted as Commissioner, Minority Development.

The government has appointed Jagdish Miniyar, an IAS of 2015, who is Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Jalna.

It further transferred Gopichand Kadam, an IAS of 2015 batch, who is Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Solapur, and posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Thane.

The government also appointed Vaidehi Ranade, an IAS of 2015 batch, who is Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Ratnagiri.

It also posted Arjun Chikhale, an IAS of 2015 batch, who is Member Secretary, Vidharbha Statutory Development Board, as Secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority, Mumbai.

The government has posted Dr Pankaj Ashiya, an IAS of 2016 batch, who is Collector, Yavatmal, as Collector, Ahilyanagar.

