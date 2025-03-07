Maharashtra CS Sujata Saunik urges society to change perception and view women equally

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, in an exclusive interaction with IANS on Friday, extended her wishes to women on International Women's Day. In her message, she said that people's perspectives towards women should change, urging everyone to view women equally.

While wishing women on this special occasion, Saunik said: "This day is celebrated worldwide, and all women feel happy about it. Women celebrate this day, and it brings a focus on women, giving us an opportunity to hear many important discussions, which is very good."

Asked about the areas where the government and society need to provide a new direction for women, the top bureaucrat of Maharashtra said: "There are many schemes where we want women to come forward. We have programmes like Lakhpati Didi and Ladki Bahen. Today, women are participating in industries."

Sharing her experience as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, despite being a woman, Saunik said: "I don't think it's just a challenge for us. There are challenges in every field. Whatever field you work in, there are challenges."

Talking about the perception of women in society, she said: "I believe people's perspective towards us should change. Women are not helpless and should not be seen as needing protection. This mindset needs to change. Everyone should be viewed equally."

Regarding crimes against women, she stated: "This is absolutely wrong. It stems from the belief that people consider women to be helpless. Attention must be given to the safety of women at both home and office."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.