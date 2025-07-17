Maharashtra: BMC chief asked to conduct probe into 'Mumbai aspirational toilets' project

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) After the issue of 14 aspirational toilets worth Rs 20 crore being constructed on foothpaths was raised in the Legislative Assembly by BJP legislator Ameet Satam, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a stay on all ongoing works and ordered a probe into the matter.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to conduct probe and asked the government to take appropriate action against the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) if found that the decision was taken by violating the policies.

Many of these toilets are in heritage precincts of Colaba and Fort areas.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly through calling attention motion, MLA Ameet Satam said that the BMC has approved tenders for 14 'Aspirational Toilets' worth Rs 20 crore, and work has already commenced at five locations in A Ward.

"Despite the BMC's own Pedestrian First policy and the fact that these areas are surrounded by heritage buildings and precincts, these structures are not just toilets but effectively amount to BMC-sponsored encroachments on public footpaths. The local elected representative had opposed the construction of these toilets on footpaths. Was this opposition taken into account by the BMC? Did the civic body provide any clarification or explanation to the representative? Who was the officer responsible for identifying the locations and issuing tenders for this project?" asked MLA Ameet Satam.

Ameet Satam further asked 'what kind of special technology is being used in these toilets' which are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

"Will the government order an inquiry to determine whether vested interests influenced the decision to construct these toilets, and ensure that the probe is completed within 30 days? Will a stay be imposed on the ongoing work until the inquiry report is submitted? If the inquiry finds evidence of vested interests and procedural irregularities, will action be taken under the MRTP Act?" asked MLA Satam.

Responding to the issue, Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the government will conduct probe into the construction of these toilets on footpaths and it will be completed in 30 days.

"The inquiry will assess whether the project violates BMC’s own policy. Until the investigation is completed, all ongoing work will be stayed. Action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry," added Samant.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that despite opposition from local elected representatives, officials are making arbitrary and unilateral decisions, in clear violation of democratic norms.

"It appears the decision to carry out the work was taken at the direction of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City). The BMC Municipal Commissioner should conduct inquiry in 30 days, and if it is found that this decision was made in violation of policy, appropriate action must be taken against the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City)," said Narwekar.

He also said that if rules were not followed, those responsible for the decisions must be suspended. "The government should take exemplary action so that such rule violations and disregard for the legislature are not repeated," added Narwekar.

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar remarked that even if approval has been obtained from the heritage committee, these areas include UNESCO-recognised heritage sites and precincts. There are strict regulations governing construction in such areas. The aesthetic integrity of Mumbai must be preserved, and pedestrian rights should not be compromised, Shelar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.