Telangana Engineering Admissions 2025: B-Category Seats Will Open from July 19

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has formally declared the start of the B-Category admissions timetable for Telangana's private engineering institutions for the 2025–2026 academic year. The official website, www.tgche.ac.in, provides candidates with comprehensive information about B-category rules.

July 19 is when the admissions process will begin, and it will run through August 10, 2025. The schedule is in line with state-level and national counseling rounds, such as TGEAPCET 2025, JoSAA, and CSAB, to guarantee a seamless and open admissions process.

Students can apply straight to private engineering colleges without needing to participate in state counseling because B-category seats are typically filled under the management quota. Additionally, the TGCHE has released comprehensive guidelines that address eligibility, the application procedure, and seat allocation techniques.

The following are some crucial dates to keep in mind: