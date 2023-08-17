Maharashtra: 20-year-old man kills minor for rejecting love proposal

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) In a distressing incident, a 12-year-old girl lost her life after being fatally stabbed by a 20-year-old man for rejecting his love proposal in Teesgaon in Maharashtra's Kalyan district.



The assailant, identified as Aditya Kamble, on Wednesday targeted the young girl in front of her mother in what appears to be a result of a one-sided love affair.

Reports indicate that Kamble, driven by his unrequited affection for the girl, resorted to a violent act after the girl's mother rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship. The tragic incident took place while the girl and her mother were returning home from tuition classes. Upon their arrival at their building, Kamble forcefully pushed the girl's mother aside and proceeded to stab the minor repeatedly with a knife.

The 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment.

Kamble took a drastic step following the attack by consuming phenyl, a disinfectant, in an attempt to end his own life. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital under police supervision.

On this Kalyan East BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad said, "The incident is disgusting. As the population is increasing in Kalyan area, manpower in police in Kalyan area is less for the population."

Authorities have taken action against Kamble, charging him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been booked under IPC section 309, which pertains to the attempt to commit suicide. Initially, a case was registered against Kamble under section 302, dealing with murder.

