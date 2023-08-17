Google Chrome to alert users when installed extension disappears

San Francisco, Aug 17 (IANS) Google has introduced a new feature for Chrome that will alert users when an extension that they have installed is no longer in the Web Store.

"Starting in Chrome 117, Chrome will proactively highlight to users when an extension they have installed is no longer in the Chrome Web Store," Oliver Dunk, Developer Relations Engineer for Chrome Extensions, said in a Chrome Developers post on Wednesday.

This will be limited to three specific cases: when the extension has been unpublished by the developer, it is taken down for violating Chrome Web Store policy, or it is marked as malware.

This change aims to keep the ecosystem safe for users while limiting the chances that this will impact genuine extensions.

When the issue is resolved, the notification will automatically be cleared.

"The notification will not be displayed for an extension when the developer has been notified of a possible violation and has been given time to address the issue or appeal," Dunk explained.

Users can find this feature in the "Privacy and security" section of the settings page.

"When a user clicks 'Review', they will be taken to their extensions and given the choice to either remove the extension or hide the warning if they wish to keep the extension installed," he added.

On Tuesday, the tech giant had introduced a new feature for its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), which will summarise articles for users while reading on the web.

Currently, the 'SGE while browsing' feature is in the experiment phase.

