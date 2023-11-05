Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Non-bailable warrant issued against complainant

Prayagraj, Nov 5 (IANS) A sessions court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Amar Giri, the complainant in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, for not appearing in the court despite repeated summons.

While issuing NBW on Saturday, Sessions Judge Santosh Rai fixed November 22 for recording of evidence in the case.

On Friday, district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri had moved an application before the sessions court to issue NBW against Amar Giri for not appearing in the court to record his testimony, despite summons and bailable warrant against him.

The court had reserved its order on Friday and on Saturday, issued the NBW against Amar Giri.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in a room at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

He was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the largest organisation of seers in India.

In his alleged suicide note, the mahant had accused his disciple Anand Giri and two others -- Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari -- of mental harassment.

An FIR was lodged against the three accused at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj and they were arrested. The CJM court had send them to judicial custody.

Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the probe was transferred from UP Police to the CBI.

After 60 days of investigation, the CBI had submitted its charge sheet on November 20, 2021, stating that Narendra Giri was under such “grave mental trauma” from his estranged disciple Anand Giri and two others that he ended his life to “avoid defamation and insult” in the eyes of the society.

On November 11, a special judge at Prayagraj had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri on the grounds that the witnesses had by and large supported the prosecution case.

Subsequently, Anand Giri approached the high court, which too rejected his bail application. At present, all the three accused are in jail.

While Anand Giri is lodged in Chitrakoot Jail, Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari are lodged in Naini Central Jail of Prayagraj.

The sessions judge, Prayagraj, framed charges against Anand Giri and two others in a criminal case relating to alleged abetment to suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri.

While the charges against Anand Giri were framed under section 306 (abetment to suicide), charges against other two accused -- Adya Prashad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari -- were framed under section 306 and section 120B (conspiracy) of IPC.

On March 6, 2023, the sessions judge had rejected the discharge applications moved by the accused who had requested the court to discharge them from the criminal case relating to the alleged abetment to suicide.

While rejecting the applications of the three accused applicants, the sessions judge had fixed March 31 for framing of charges against them.

