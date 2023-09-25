Maha: Youth self immolates after setting girlfriend's mom and brother ablaze

Amravati, Sep. 25 (IANS) Angry at being separated from his girlfriend, a youth in Amravati allegedly killed her mother and brother by setting them ablaze, before committing suicide in Vandli village, the police said here on Monday.

The 25-year old accused, identified as one Ashish Thakre, was reportedly upset after being separated from his girlfriend a few months ago following a fight.

They were in a live-in relationship for over three years, but after the brawl she left him and returned to her mother's home.

When Thakre repeatedly visited her home and tried to convince and bring her back, her mother and brother prevented her from returning with him.

In a fit of rage, Thakre planned a revenge on the girl's mother Lata S. Bhonde (45) and the brother Pranay (20) by setting their home ablaze at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Even as other villagers rushed to help, Thakre also set himself ablaze and succumbed to severe burns later.

Amravati Police have registered a case of murder and suicide and are investigating the matter.

