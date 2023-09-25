Congress to soon release list of posts for General Secretaries and in charges

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Almost a month after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest-decision making body, the Congress will soon announce the posts for General Secretaries and in charges in the next few days, party sources said.

According to Congress sources, the party is all set to release the list of the General Secretaries and in-charges before October 2.

The source said that the list has been finalised and a discussion is all set to take place between the senior leadership before announcing the posts for General Secretaries and in-charges.

The source further said that party Treasurer Pawan Bansal had also resigned from the post and some senior leader will be appointed to replace him.

Similarly, there will be a lot of reshuffling in the organisation.

Kharge on August 20 unveiled an all-inclusive 84-member working committee giving prominence to youth and leaders from election-bound states and inducting 'dissidents' including Lok Sabha MP Shashi Thaoor who contested against him in the October 2022 Congress chief's election and Sachin Pilot from Rajasthan who revolted against his own government in 2020.

G23 leaders Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and Tharoor, who articulated the need for intra party reforms, have been made regular CWC members while Manish Tewari and Veerappa Moily have been inducted afresh as permanent invitees among 18.

Anand Sharma and Wasnik have been retained (they were part of the 49-member steering committee Kharge had formed in the interim before he finalised the CWC) while Tharoor, Tewari and Moily are new entries to the CWC. Prominent leaders who have been dropped are Raghuvir Singh Meena from Rajasthan, Dinesh Gundurao, K.H. Muniyappa and H.K. Patil from Karnataka (all state ministers in Karnataka now), Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, P.L. Punia, and Raghu Sharma.

The new list features Congress top brass, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Ambika Soni, A.K. Antony, P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, N. Raghuveera Reddy, senior OBC leader from poll-bound Chhattisgarh Tamradhwaj Sahu, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot, senior Gujarat leader Jagdish Thakor, Ghulam Ahmed Mir from Jammu and Kashmir.

Deepa Dasmunshi from West Bengal, and MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Syed Naseer Hussein among others. Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has been made a new permanent invitee.

