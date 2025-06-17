Maha: Sudhakar Badgujar, who faced charges of 'links' with underworld, joins BJP

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Nashik-based politician Sudhakar Badgujar, who was recently sacked by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for anti-party activities, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and state unit working president Ravindra Chavan.

The state Minister of Ports and Shipping, Nitesh Rane (BJP), had recently accused Badgujar of having links with Salim Kutta, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Besides, the local legislator Seema Hire had also appealed to the party leadership not to induct Badgujar into the party fold.

More importantly, Bawankule had expressed serious reservations over accommodating Badgujar in the party.

At the time of Badgujar’s official entry today, Bawankule admitted there is discord but not differences of opinion (Manbhed aahet Manbhed nahit). Some BJP leaders claim that the BJP will benefit in the local and civic body elections following Badgujar’s entry.

Dramatic events were witnessed during Badgujar's entry into the BJP. He was to join at 2 pm when Minister Girish Mahajan had reached the party office in South Mumbai. But state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and executive state president Ravindra Chavan had not reached the office. Finally, after many phone calls, Bawankule reached the party office.

“I had no idea about Badgujar’s entry today. I thought the party entry was tomorrow,” said Bawankule, who reached the party office after attending the weekly cabinet meeting.

Party insiders said that Bawankule was not eager for Badgujar’s entry as the latter had made some exposés about his foreign visit.

Further, a section of the party leaders from Nashik and also at the state level objected to Badgujar’s entry as they cited the allegations made by Minister of Ports and Shipping Nitesh Rane for his links to underworld don Salim Kutta. This had created a ruckus in the state assembly. Thereafter, the then-Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an investigation through an SIT in this case.

However, Nitesh Rane, who had earlier lashed out at Badgujar, today welcomed Badgujar's entry into the party.

“If anyone comes with us with the thread of Hindutva, we will welcome him. Badgujar has now become 100 per cent saffron. Badgujar's journey towards Hindutva has begun in earnest. His son was at the forefront of the Sakal Hindutva Morcha that we organised a few days ago,” he said.

After his official entry, Badgujar said, “Today I joined the BJP. I thank the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis. Girish Mahajan is a problem solver. When a disaster strikes, he makes a way, and he made my way. I am innocent.”

He further assured that he will work with full loyalty to the party and work hard for its consolidation ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections.

