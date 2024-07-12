Maha regained industry-friendly recognition during MahaYuti govt: CM

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the concluding day of the monsoon session on Friday slammed the opposition for blaming the state government for a flight of investments and the slow pace of development.

The Chief Minister in his reply to the debate on the opposition’s last week motion claimed that Maharashtra has regained its industry-friendly recognition and the state government has pushed the development with a resolve to become a $1 trillion economy.

He countered the opposition’s claim that Maharashtra has lost its favoured investment destination status by losing many investments to BJP-ruled states in particular.

“Instead, in the last two years, the state has gained top position in attracting foreign direct investment by outpacing Gujarat and Karnataka. More industries have come that led to the creation of more jobs. Maharashtra has regained its recognition as an industry-friendly state. From July 2022 till date, 191 industries have been given a letter of approval. The state has received an investment of Rs 1.71 lakh crore which will create 1.20 lakh jobs,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that his government has considered Maharashtra as a family. “The MahaYuti government continuously planned many welfare schemes. In the last two years, our government has considered the interests of common citizens, farmers, workers, women, youth and senior citizens,” the Chief Minister said.

In a bid to counter the opposition’s narrative of change in the Constitution set during the Lok Sabha elections, he announced the construction of 'Samvidhan Bhawan' on the lines of Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Justice Bhavan across the state.

The Chief Minister with an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections made a slew of announcements to keep various sections in good humour. He announced the establishment of the Veerashaiva Kakkayya Economic Development Corporation and Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation. Besides, the government will provide Rs 250 crore for the development of the Shree Mata Mahakali Mandir Yatra Complex at Chandrapur.

He said that the government has suspended the levy of a late fee of Rs 50 per day in case of delay in renewal of a certificate of competence of transport vehicles under 15 years of age. In addition, he announced the development of a new airport at Palghar.

Amid ongoing protests from Maratha and OBC over the reservation, the Chief Minister accused the opposition of playing politics on this issue saying that the state government won’t allow injustice on these communities.

“The state government has given 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community which is within the framework of the law and is sustainable. Since this decision was taken, candidates from the Maratha community have benefited in education and recruitment. Our government appointed 5000 surplus posts and recruitment of one lakh government posts were completed in two years,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has launched the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme to train 10 lakh youth every year.

“While providing reservation to the Maratha community, injustice will not be done on OBC and other communities. Reservation is not a matter of politics but it is an honest stand of the government to ensure that social harmony remains intact,” the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the Maratha and OBC communities not to succumb to dual speak of the opposition on the reservation issue.

