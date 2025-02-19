Maha: MMRDA secures loan of Rs 7,326 cr for underground Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel road

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has secured a Rs 7326 crore loan for the underground Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel road sanctioned by Union Bank of India.

MMRDA in a release said that the loan was obtained at a competitive return on investment optimising financial efficiency and it marks a new era in Mumbai’s infrastructure growth. This reflects the strong financial credibility of MMRDA and its commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure without delays.

The 9.2 km underground coastal route will seamlessly link Orange Gate (Eastern Freeway) to Marine Drive Coastal Road. The 6.52 km twin-tunnel system with dedicated emergency lanes for enhanced safety, will strengthen east-west connectivity and create a ring route for South Mumbai.

“MMRDA continues to achieve financial closures for critical projects, ensuring Mumbai’s development never slows down. With Union Bank of India’s backing, this project will soon become a reality, revolutionizing urban mobility for Mumbaikars,” said the MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

He added that the construction of the underground tunnel is a significant step towards improving connectivity between the east and west coasts of South Mumbai.

It will complement other major projects in the region, such as the Sewri-Worli elevated connector, Mumbai Trans Harbor Link, Eastern Freeway, Mumbai Coastal Road Project and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

MMRDA in September 2023 had approved the appointment of Larson & Toubro as the contractor for the construction of an underground tunnel. This tunnel will provide a traffic-free route between the Orange Gate at Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times.

“The Eastern Freeway, connecting Mankhurd to Chembur Junction and Orange Gate on P'Dimello Road, has significantly improved transportation to South Mumbai. However, the increased traffic at Orange Gate has become a challenge for the Mumbai Port Trust and the Main Post Office square on P'Dimello Marg. To address these issues and create a seamless road-based transit system, the MMRDA plans to construct a 9.23 km corridor that will link the Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to the coastal road at Marine Drive,” said the MMRDA.

According to MMRDA, the project includes a 6.51 km twin-tube underground tunnel, with each tunnel accommodating 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways.

The project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway Orange Gate, open cuts, and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the seaway and resurface after BD Somani Chowk.

The project is planned by considering the safety of the underground Mumbai Metro line-3 project. For which the depth of the tunnel will be about 40 m from the ground level, ensuring it doesn't obstruct the central rail or high-rise building foundations. Adequate safety measures are being taken safety measures given the project's proximity to heritage sites and densely populated areas in South Mumbai.

