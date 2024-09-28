Maha: MMRDA approves Rs 8498 cr for slum rehabilitation scheme

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved Rs 8498 crore for the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar (East).

The approval was granted during the 158th Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This ambitious project aims to rehabilitate thousands of slum dwellers while driving sustainable urban development.

The Maharashtra government had authorised the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to undertake such projects in collaboration with local self-government bodies and other agencies like MMRDA, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and others.

The scheme at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar will be implemented as a joint venture between MMRDA and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

According to MMRDA, the slum rehabilitation scheme will be spread over a total land area of 31.82 hectares benefitting approximately 17,000 slum dwellers.

The project, to be executed over 48 months, will provide free rehabilitation units to eligible slum dwellers, alongside the development of essential infrastructure like gardens, health centres, and educational facilities. The scheme also supports the extension of the Eastern Freeway, a critical infrastructure project for the region.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “This project exemplifies our government’s commitment to uplifting the living standards of slum dwellers in Mumbai while advancing infrastructure growth. The Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar project is a testament to the power of collaboration and sustainable urban development.”

The Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said that this Slum Rehabilitation Scheme is not only a step toward transforming the lives of thousands of slum residents but also a key component of our vision for a modern, inclusive Mumbai.

“We are proud to be leading such progressive initiatives,” he said.

