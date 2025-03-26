Maha ministers slam Kunal Kamra’s ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’ video, warns of legal action

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam has strongly condemned comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent video after the controversial "gaddar" one that sparked a furore in political circles.

The comedian came out with another video titled "Hum Honge Kangaal", interspersed with footage of the recent destruction of the studio by Shiv Sena workers.

Kadam stated that making fun of Hindu deities, disrespecting the Supreme Court, and mocking state leaders during comedy shows is unacceptable in Maharashtra.

He warned that such actions would not be tolerated and would lead to strict legal actions.

"It is not acceptable to repeatedly insult Hindu deities in your comedy shows, disrespect the Honorable Supreme Court, or insult state leaders. If Kamra calls this comedy, it will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

"Just as a song created controversy, if he intentionally targets someone in a second song or makes fun of the government or administration, legal action will be taken. He is not above the law, not above the Supreme Court, and not above the government. Therefore, actions will be taken according to the law," he said.

Kunal Kamra has been under fire for his controversial remarks, especially in his recent video, which allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande also responded to Kamra's statements, saying, "Kunal Kamra is not refraining from his actions and is repeatedly displaying his perverted mentality. We will handle this matter legally, through the police, and in every possible way. We will give a strong response to his actions."

Following Kamra's earlier video, the Mumbai Police issued a summons on Tuesday for the comedian to record his statement in connection with the case registered against him.

According to police sources, a team from Khar police station delivered the summons to Kamra's residence in Mumbai, where his parents reside. However, as Kamra is currently out of Mumbai, the police sent the summons through WhatsApp.

Kamra’s video, which includes critical comments about Maharashtra's political leadership and the current state of affairs, has sparked outrage, with both political leaders and law enforcement preparing to take necessary legal steps against him.

