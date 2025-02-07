Maha launches portal to make investment process hassle-free

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) To make the investment process hassle-free and without administrative and procedural delays, the Maharashtra government has launched the MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell) 2.0 Portal.

This also expresses the state government's commitment to fostering an environment where the industrial sector can thrive with minimal government and maximal efficiency.

The portal, formally launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, is now operational.

The timing of its launch comes days after the state government inked MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum's annual summit at Davos where the chief minister had reiterated that the government will step up efforts to improve ease of doing business and thereby by retain Maharashtra's top slot in attracting domestic and foreign investments.

Industry secretary P Anbalagan said the portal is meticulously designed to diminish the necessity for in-person interactions between the industry's stakeholders and government functionaries.

"By amalgamating an extensive suite of services under one digital umbrella, the portal has significantly curtailed the time and exertion that was once an integral part of the administrative journey. This streamlining of processes transcends mere convenience; it is emblematic of a paradigm shift towards a governance framework that is nimble, receptive, and, above all, respectful of the precious resources of time and capital invested by the industrial fraternity," he added.

According to the industry secretary, the strategic intent behind the portal is to catalyse a governance model that is leaner, yet more potent. It is a model that seeks to eliminate redundancies, expedite decision-making, and deliver services with unprecedented levels of precision and speed.

The portal has integrated 119 services from 16 departments to create a seamless online ecosystem for government-to-business (G2B) services. The transparent processing of applications and the proactive escalation in case of delays from real-time tracking (RTS) Timelines ensure that services are rendered in a timely and efficient manner.

"This comprehensive approach to service integration underscores the state's commitment to fostering an environment where businesses can operate with minimal bureaucratic friction," said Anbalagan.

"The real-time tracking feature of the MAITRI 2.0 Portal offers investors a transparent view of their application's progress, down to the desk level. This level of detail ensures that investors are always informed about the status of their applications, fostering a sense of trust and reliability in the system. Furthermore, the online query resolution mechanism allows for swift communication and resolution of any issues, further reducing the need for in-person interactions," said State Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah.

"By providing a clear, streamlined path for compliance, the MAITRI 2.0 Portal not only saves invaluable time for investors but also enhances the predictability and transparency of the investment process. This forward-thinking approach minimises the government touch points, reducing the potential for delays and ambiguities that can often impede the pace of industrial growth," he said.

Moreover, the portal provides an 'Incentive Calculator' to ensure a user-centric experience. Accessible directly from the MAITRI 2.0 homepage, the Incentive Calculator demystifies the financial benefits available to investors. It provides a transparent view of the various incentives, including exemptions and subsidies, that align with the current policy framework.

In addition, the portal has public dashboards which provide stakeholders with a wealth of information regarding service approvals, disposal rates, and compliance statistics.

Maharashtra, through MAITRI 2.0, a nodal agency for single window system shall be able to carve out a pole position for itself in Ease of Doing Business by offering a smooth single window clearance system to all investors and entrepreneurs desiring to set up their businesses in the state.

It also aims for the speedy implementation of industrial projects across Maharashtra.

