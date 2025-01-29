Maha Kumbh stampede: Amit Shah assures all assistance to ensure safety of devotees

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Following the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured all possible support from the Centre.

The stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam amid the celebration of the Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

HM Shah took stock of the situation during the conversation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre to manage the situation and ensure the safety of devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal to the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration. In his statement, CM Yogi requested devotees to bathe at the designated Ganga ghats closest to their location rather than attempting to reach the 'Sangam Nose' area.

"There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” he said.

He urged the devotees not to pay attention to any rumours. In the appeal, posted on social media platform X, the CM wrote; "Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Yogi about the situation following the stampede-like situation in the Kumbh area. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

The crowd Diversion Plan was implemented at Maha Kumbh and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city.

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many.

At least 30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area.

The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered for the holy dip, prompting the Akharas to temporarily postpone the event.

The chaos ensued about a kilometre from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, when barricades broke, causing panic among the crowd.

The rush of people led to several women fainting, and as they fell to the ground, a stampede-like situation emerged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital located within the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds. Some of the more seriously injured were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for treatment.

