Maha Kumbh: Sanitation workers elated over receiving praise from PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the hard work of sanitation workers at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and credited them for the all-round praise that the holy city is receiving from domestic and foreign dignitaries during their visit for holy bath.

PM Modi praised the sanitation workers while laying the foundation stone for Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Garha village.

The words of admiration from the Prime Minister has lifted the morale of cleaners, garbage collectors, janitors and all others associated with the sanitation work. Many of them felt elated and overjoyed over receiving appreciation directly from the Prime Minister.

They expressed gratitude to PM Modi for acknowledging and appreciating their contribution to keeping the mela ground clean.

Many sanitation workers spoke to IANS and shared what the words of praise from the Prime Minister meant to them. All of them said that they are very happy over recognition of their work.

They said that they have been working continuously for the past three to four months. They work for 8-10 hours a day, sometimes more than 12 hours, to keep the Mela area clean.

Fagu, a sanitation worker from Mirzapur, said, "We work from 5 in the morning till 5 in the evening. We are engaged in cleaning all the time. We felt very good when Prime Minister Modi praised us and we felt that our efforts have been recognised."

Fatehpur's sanitation worker Kaluiya also expressed gratitude to PM Modi.

He said, "We have been engaged in this work for two months. We clean for hours every day. Prime Minister's compliment is a matter of pride for us."

Manhaia Lal Prajapati of Mirzapur said, "We are working eight to nine hours every day. We do sweeping work at various places. PM Modi gas appreciated our hard work, we were very happy. We are always with him."

Sona, another sanitation worker said, "We have been doing cleaning work for the last few months and work for 10 hours every day. We are overwhelmed to receive greetings from the Prime Minister, we feel very happy."

