Maha: Jarange-Patil’s demands accepted; says notification must be issued within an hour to end protests

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday announced that his supporters will vacate Mumbai after the Maharashtra government releases government resolutions (GR) over his demands.

The GRs are regarding the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette within an hour, the implementation of Satara Gazette in a month and another GR with regards to the withdrawal of police cases against Maratha reservation activists.

He met the cabinet sub-committee chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who was accompanied by the committee members and senior ministers, and put up his demands, which were accepted by the committee and declared that they would be implemented as discussed during the meeting at Azad Maidan.

Jarange-Patil reiterated that he will take a call on the withdrawal of his fast after seeing the government resolutions. Hyderabad Gazette is an order/gazette issued by the then Hyderabad Nizamshahi government in 1918. At that time, the Maratha community was in the majority in the Hyderabad state, and it was noted that they were being neglected in power and jobs.

Therefore, the Nizam's government issued an order giving reservations (some reservations) in educational and job opportunities to the Maratha community under the name "Hindu Maratha". Satara Gazette is also about the record of the Maratha and Kunbi.

Jarange-Patil also demanded that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to relatives of the village clan after investigation. It has been decided to give Rs 15 crore to the families of those killed in the Maratha reservation agitation. The heirs will be provided a job in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation or Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, or related undertakings.

Jarange-Patil demanded that the government submit the records of 58 lakh Kunbis to the Gram Panchayat so that people will know that the records have been received. “Today is the 2nd date, now it has passed, issue an order, many certificates are stuck in validity, decide on it,” he said.

Vikhe-Patil assured that the government will issue as many certificates as they receive immediately. Now that the manpower has been given to the district collectors, the work will be done quickly.

On Marathas and Kunbis are one, Jarange-Patil demanded that it should be implemented. However, Vikhe-Patil said that as the issue is complicated, it will take a month to take action in this regard.

Jarange-Patil also demanded that the government should quickly take action with regard to eight lakh objections received with regard to birth records. Vikhe-Patil sought some time to look into incorrect entries. He further added that Kunbi certificates will be issued after questioning people from the village, relatives, and the clan.

Jarange-Patil demanded that the government withdraw the Rs 5,000 fines imposed by the regional transport office for violation of traffic rules while coming to Mumbai. This was accepted by the cabinet subcommittee.

Vikhe-Patil and industry minister Uday Samant assured that these fines will be withdrawn. Vikhe-Patil asked the police not to take any action against the activists as they left for their destinations. He also appealed to the activists to follow the rules.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil said that if there are changes in the government resolutions they he will further step up his agitation and not a single minister will be allowed to roam around in the state.

