Maha IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended over alleged involvement in Ghatkopar hoarding scam

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid over his alleged involvement in the Ghatkopar hoarding scam.

The government’s move came days after a former BJP MP had urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, to suspend Khalid, a 1997 batch officer.

The Special Investigation Team, which is currently conducting an inquiry into the May 13 collapse of a hoarding, erected by Ego Media on a BPCL petrol pump at Ghatkopar, in which 17 people died, has come out with documentary proof of financial dealings between Khalid’s wife Summanna’s firm and Ego Media.

The probe also revealed that Bhavesh Bhinde of Ego Media had transferred Rs 46 lakh to the Govandi-based Mahpara Garments in FY 2022-23. Summana and Mohd Arshad Khan are directors of Mahpara Garments, incorporated on June 28, 2022, by the Registrar of Companies with a paid capital of Rs 1 lakh.

The land was in possession of the Government Railway Police and permission to erect the hoarding near a petrol pump was given to Ego Media for 10 years with the consent of Khalid.

As per the order, the Maharashtra government "has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Md Quaiser Khalid IPS (MH 1997), additional director general of PCR, the then CP Railway, in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misuse of powers by allowing massive hoarding side of 120 x 140 sq ft deviating from the approval norms as pointed out in the report of DGP, Maharashtra" and "is satisfied that it is necessary desirable to place Md Quaiser Khalid under suspension in accordance with the Provision of Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969".

As per the order, Khalid is not permitted to accept any private employment or engage in any other trade or business during suspension. However, he will be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances.

"Any breach of this condition shall be treated as an act of misconduct rendering him liable for disciplinary action," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.