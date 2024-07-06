Maha govt should release white paper on corruption: Supriya Sule

Pune, July 6 (IANS) NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government should release a white paper on corruption in the state.

“Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis must release a white paper on whether the 50 to 100 MLAs and MPs who have joined the MahaYuti are corrupt. He is the only person who can answer this question because he is the Home Minister of Maharashtra and he was the first person to raise these allegations,” Sule said while speaking to reporters after newly elected MP Ravindra Waikar was given a clean chit in a corruption case.

She criticised the ruling BJP for its alleged hypocrisy and corruption and demanded from the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sule also accused the BJP of a duplicitous approach where it first raises corruption allegations against political opponents, then welcomes them into its fold, and eventually elevates them to ministerial or legislative positions.

“This is like a washing machine. This means only two things: that corruption is acceptable to the BJP and that they are making corruption legal in India,” she said.

Sule also accused the BJP of using the ICE model - Income Tax, CBI and ED - to gain political influence in Maharashtra. She referenced the use of these agencies in various cases, including those involving Ashok Chavan, NCP (SP) leaders, and most recently, Ravindra Waikar.

In a sharp critique of the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra, Sule described it as an "MBBS government" - Mahagai (inflation), Berozgari (unemployment), and Bhrashtachari (corrupt) Sarkar.

She questioned the coalition’s stability and unity, asking, "How many engines does the MahaYuti government have? I thought they were a triple-engine government, but now they call themselves a double-engine government."

Sule predicted a change in the state’s leadership, stating, "The government in Maharashtra will change in October."

