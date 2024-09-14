Maha Govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday from Sep 16 to Sep 18

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18.

“Eid-e-Milad is a religious festival of Muslims is widely celebrated on a large scale. A procession programme is organised on this occasion. On Tuesday, (September 17) since there is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim community has taken the decision to organise a procession programme on Wednesday (September 18). Therefore, the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday (September 18) instead of Monday (September 16),” the Maharashtra Government said in a gazette notification issued on Friday.

According to the notification, the General Administration Department has said that other than the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts, the district collectors in other districts can take a decision whether the public holiday declared on Monday (September 16) should be maintained or cancelled the same and to declare on Wednesday (September 18) considering the date of the procession programme announced by the Muslim community.

Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, is traditionally observed on September 16. Muslims throughout the world take out processions during the celebration.

