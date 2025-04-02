Maha govt to establish corporation to ensure cyber security

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Amid rising cyber crimes and digital frauds, the Fadnavis government has taken a crucial decision to establish the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Security Corporation under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Corporation will be controlled by the state government and will comprise 11 members headed by the additional chief secretary of the state home department. The state government released a notification on Tuesday.

“The establishment of the Corporation will create a strong infrastructure in the cyber sector in the state and enable the state government to ensure cyber security of its administrative departments and the public. The state government has already launched the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project, which is a state-of-the-art technology, skilled manpower and infrastructure project, focusing on the vulnerable groups, especially women, children and senior citizens. The project will become a focal point for cyber security and cyber crime control in the state. Other states and foreign countries are being asked to provide guidance and services in a commercial format for implementing the project. In the wake of these developments, it is proposed to set up a Maharashtra Cyber Crime Security Corporation (MCCSC) under the jurisdiction of the Home Department,” reads the notification.

The government said that while there has been a substantial rise in digital transactions and Unified Payments Interface transactions in the country, there has also been an increase in cybercrimes like digital arrest scams, cryptocurrency-related scams and fake investment schemes. Advanced technologies like deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) are being used to deceive common citizens. Also, threats to upload fake pornographic videos on social media, financial extortion by pretending to be police/judges are also increasing. Cybercrime has emerged as the world's largest organised crime. Cybercrime has become a global industry, with a global value of $6 trillion. Cybercrime has transformed into cyber terrorism, ransomware attacks and data breaches, posing a serious threat to national security. Against this backdrop, the Corporation will undertake various cyber security and related projects for government, public and private enterprises in India and abroad and provide cyber security/cyber technology consultancy services to them as per their demand. Also, it will organise training as per requirement and establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) accordingly,” said the notification.

The Corporation will provide cyber security services, cyber security audit and compliance, forensic audit, risk assessment, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, Security Operation Center (SOC) services, software and application testing, disaster recovery, cyber threat management and incident response, training and other cyber security related advisory services with the approval of the state government to the government and non-government departments of the state, country and abroad.

Further, the Corporation will launch a statewide awareness campaign through various media like workplace, social, electronic, text and digital media to create cyber security awareness among its citizens and will coordinate with banks, mobile companies and financial institutions. It will develop research and technology as well as install equipment, tools and systems to better predict, respond to and mitigate the consequences of cyber attacks.

The Cyber Crime Department of the state government will collaborate with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that cyber criminals, hackers and other criminals are prosecuted.

The Corporation will collaborate with industry, international agencies and government institutions to develop cyber-secure businesses. It will cooperate with law enforcement agencies on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) issues, online piracy, trademark infringement and counterfeiting to protect digital assets and businesses.

Moreover, the Corporation will enter into strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors to establish infrastructure facilities such as cybersecurity training and development laboratories, and it may seek assistance from the public and private sectors under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote cybersecurity and awareness.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

