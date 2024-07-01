Maha Dy CM stays Dikshabhoomi renovation project after protests

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced a stay on the Rs 200 crore Dikshabhoomi renovation project in Nagpur in the wake of ongoing agitation there.

Fadnavis said in the state Assembly that the makeover project was undertaken after due consultation with the Dikshabhoomi Committee. However, he added that a fresh discussion will be held involving the committee, the representatives of various organisations who staged agitation and the concerned contractors. He assured that the work would commence only after taking into account changes, if any, by those who were involved in the agitation.

The stay came after several opposition and ruling members raised the issue following the agitation launched at Dikshabhoomi against the work of an underground park there. They claimed that the work may endanger the original foundation of Dikshabhoomi as well as the Stupa.

Congress legislator Nitin Raut took strong objection against the ongoing work at the site and claimed that it posed a threat to the original structure and thus should be stopped immediately.

BJP legislator Narayan Kuche also sought the government’s intervention in seeking to stay the work.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar through his post on X claimed that due to the work at the Dikshabhoomi, the peoples’ sentiments have been hurt. "Therefore, it is our view that this work should be stopped immediately by respecting the sentiments of the people. This has created a law and order problem and the government should immediately intervene and discuss with the protesters,’’ he said.

