Maha Cabinet clears concessional stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for Nagpur Smart City project affected persons

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, approved the levy of a stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for registration of the lease deed of houses allotted in Mauja Punapur under 'Home Sweet Home' to those affected by the Nagpur Smart City project.

According to the government release, 28 houses have been allotted to those affected by the Smart City Project. A stamp duty of around Rs 40,000 to 45,000 was to be paid while registering the deed for these houses. However, the Cabinet approved the concessional stamp duty of Rs 1,000 against Rs 40,000-50,000 for the registration of those houses. This was on the lines of the stamp duty of Rs 1,000 charged for houses provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the allotment of land in Chincholi (Tel. Kamthi, Dist. Nagpur) to the Nagpur sub-centre of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The National University of Forensic Science in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is the only university of international standard under the Ministry of Home Affairs. A sub-centre of this university is to be started in Nagpur.

The sub-centre will be temporarily set up on lease in the building of Vishwas Cell, Police Help Centre Building, Parsodi-Subhash Nagar, Nagpur. The Union Home Ministry has approved a grant of Rs 120 crore for this sub-centre for 2025-28, said the government release.

The land will be given to provide permanent premises for this sub-centre, which will benefit the officers and employees of the Directorate of Judicial Scientific Laboratories, Mumbai and all the regional laboratories and small laboratories under its jurisdiction. It will also benefit judges, police officers, employees, medical officers and government prosecutors. The sub-centre will also help in speeding up the justice delivery process.

