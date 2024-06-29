Maha budget sops misleading, with an eye on Assembly polls, says Oppn

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The Opposition on Saturday shouted slogans at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan saying that the proposals in the Maharashtra budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were simply eyewash and misleading, with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The protest was led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, who claimed that the state government had announced a slew of sops at a time when there was tremendous pressure on the state treasury.

He said that the budget proposals were made especially in the wake of the Mahayuti government’s recent loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Other legislators claimed that the government’s announcements for women, farmers, and youth were made to woo them after they voted against the Mahayuti in the General Elections.

They termed the Mahayuti government as the “40 per cent commission government” and accused those in power of “looting the treasury.”

