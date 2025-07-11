'Maha Awas' app developed to provide information about scheme: Minister

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the state Assembly that a special app 'Maha Awas' is being developed in collaboration with the Urban Development and Housing Department to provide information about the houses available under the scheme to the citizens of the state at one place and easily.

He was replying to a discussion on the calling attention motion moved by MLA Devyani Farande in this regard.

Minister Desai said that through this app, the citizens will be able to get information about all the houses available across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Housing Scheme in a consolidated form. Due to this, the beneficiaries will be able to choose the house of their choice and register online. This app will be developed within a three-month period and will bring consistency to all aspects. Through this app, a lottery system of houses will be implemented with transparency. Every week, a lottery of registered beneficiaries will be conducted through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, and houses will be distributed.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, announced that a special investigation team will be formed to probe the Byculla murder case. He was replying to a question raised by Pankaj Bhujbal in this regard. “Six accused have been arrested in a murder case over a political rivalry in Byculla, and as it is being revealed that the accused arrested in the crime are members of an organised criminal gang, action has been taken under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). An SIT will be formed for a thorough investigation,” he said.

After the case was registered, the Byculla Police Station investigated the crime, and six accused were arrested. The relatives of the murdered person have expressed suspicion that some people were involved in the crime and that the murder was committed due to their political hegemony, said the minister.

He added that during the investigation, no involvement of the persons suspected so far in the murder conspiracy has been found.

