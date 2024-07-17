Maha: 12 Maoists gunned down in Gadchiroli encounter, 2 cops injured

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), July 17 (IANS) In a major operation, the Gadchiroli Police have shot dead at least 12 Maoists in a forest gun battle on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said the encounter took place in Wandoli village near the Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday afternoon and lasted for more than six hours.

The operation followed a reliable intelligence input that around 12-15 Maoists were camping near the village. Seven teams of the crack C-60 commandos were rushed there at around 10 a.m.

A heavy exchange of fire started soon afterward and continued intermittently till the evening in the Pankhajur jungles.

In the post-encounter search of the vicinity, the security forces recovered the bodies of 12 Maoists. The possibility of more fatalities has not been ruled out.

The police also recovered seven automotive weapons, including 3 AK-47s, 2 INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one SLR.

The slain Maoists included dreaded and wanted DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, the in-charge of Tipagad Dalam.

One PSI of C-60 and one jawan suffered bullet injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Nagour where they are said to be out of danger now.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, has announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh to the C-60 Commandos and Gadchiroli Police for the successful operation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.