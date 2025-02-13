Madrasas in Bengal propagating anti-national ideology, alleges MP Minister Vijayvargiya

Nagpur, Feb 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that some madrasas in West Bengal are imparting anti-national ideology. He stated that Intelligence agencies are actively investigating the matter.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Vijayvargiya asserted, "Anti-national education is being imparted in Bengal's madrasas. Intelligence agencies are investigating the matter. Evidence has been found at some places, though some madrasas are also functioning properly."

The BJP leader, who was previously the state incharge of West Bengal, added, "I have been in Bengal, and I am aware that several madrasas have been involved in propagating anti-national ideology."

The issue of alleged anti-national activities in educational institutions was further amplified by Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, who on Wednesday alleged that a minority institute in Nandurbar district had provided shelter to a Yemeni national. He wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up an Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Reacting to Rane’s statement, Vijayvargiya said, "I do not fully endorse Nitesh Rane’s statement. While some madrasas may be engaging in such activities, others are functioning well. However, a thorough investigation is needed to ascertain the truth. "

Vijayvargiya also criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions whenever his party loses elections.

"In a democracy, winning and losing are part of the game. But when the Congress loses, they blame voters lists, EVM manipulation, and the Election Commission. However, if they win, everything is deemed fair. This ‘sweet talk and bitter spit’ approach is unacceptable. Rahul Gandhi should act like a serious politician. If he has proof, he should present it to the Election Commission instead of making baseless accusations that undermine democratic institutions and public confidence," Vijayvargiya said.

When asked about allegations from Maharashtra’s Opposition leaders that the BJP had transported voters from neighbouring states during the Assembly elections, Vijayvargiya dismissed the claims as unfounded.

"If they had such concerns, what were they doing at that time? If they have video evidence, they should present it. CCTV cameras are installed everywhere. Simply making baseless allegations has become a habit of the Congress. This kind of political behaviour should be condemned," he asserted.

