Madras HC lawyers stage protest against Karnataka govt over release of Cauvery water

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Lawyers in the Madras High Court, under the banner of Madras High Court Advocates' Association (MHAA), staged a demonstration outside the court complex on Wednesday in protest against the Karnataka government not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The advocates condemned the Karnataka government for being reluctant to release water even after the Supreme Court order dated September 21 directing Karnataka to continue the release of 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The lawyers of the Madras High Court raised slogans and placards demanding the Karnataka government to respect the Supreme Court order.

The advocates said the Supreme Court order is in line with the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

