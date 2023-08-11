Madras HC emphasises ‘right to vent’ for employees, says suppressing would mean thought-policing

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) The High Court of Madras has emphasised the “right to vent” for employees who face issues with management of the company.

The bench headed by Justice G.R. Swaminathan made the observation while quashing a charge memo against an employee of the Tamil Nadu Grama Bank over posting of mocking messages on WhatsApp regarding bank’s administrative decisions.

The bench stated that it is natural to have grievances in the organisation and allowing employees to express will have a cathartic effect.

However, the court maintained that if the image of management is affected seriously, an intervention could be made.

The bench also stated that containing such expressions would be equal to thought-policing.

In today’s digitally connected world, principles applicable to private conversations are relevant to encrypted virtual platforms with limited access.

The bench noted that the bank had issued a circular in 2019 to regulate employee conduct on social media.

The content shared on end-to-end encrypted platforms should remain within legal boundaries.

The bench concluded that the petitioner had not violated the conduct rules of the bank and quashed the charge memo.

The petitioner, A. Lakshminarayan, worked as an office assistant at the Tamil Nadu Grama Bank’s Arumuganeri branch in Tuticorin.

The petitioner was also a trade union activist and bank workers’ union office bearer.

He faced disciplinary action for his critical WhatsApp messages.

The petitioner had challenged the action against him in the Madurai bench of the High Court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.