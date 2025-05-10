Madras HC directs PMK to file affidavit ensuring peaceful conduct of Vanniyar youth conference

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) The Madras High Court has directed the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to file an affidavit before the Inspector General of Police (North Zone), affirming adherence to all conditions set by the court and law enforcement for the smooth conduct of the Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Conference scheduled for Sunday (May 11) near Mahabalipuram.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N. Mala and G. Arul Murugan issued the order, citing concerns over the large-scale violence that had erupted during a similar event organised by the party in 2013. The court further instructed the IGP (North Zone) to oversee the event and ensure strict compliance with the undertaking provided by the party leadership.

The order was delivered while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate J. Muthukumar from Madambakkam, near Sriperumbudur. The petitioner had urged the court to restrain the Home Secretary, Chengalpattu District Collector, and Superintendent of Police from granting permission for the conference, warning of potential violence.

Responding to the court, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran informed that the Superintendent of Police had already granted permission on May 5, 2025, subject to 42 stringent conditions aimed at maintaining law and order. These included mandating that the conference commence by 4 p.m. and conclude by 10 p.m., and ensuring no disruption to public peace.

According to the police guidelines, all passenger vehicles arriving from other districts must secure vehicle passes from their respective district Superintendent of Police offices. Vehicles without valid passes will be denied entry into the Chengalpattu district. Organisers were also advised to instruct participants to avoid using the East Coast Road (ECR) and instead travel via the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road to minimise traffic congestion.

In addition, the police prohibited activities that could inflame religious or caste sentiments. Restrictions were imposed on bursting firecrackers, consuming alcohol in public places, illegal parking outside designated areas, the use of high-decibel speakers, and non-compliance with other statutory permissions.

The court, expressing satisfaction with the precautionary measures enforced by the police, emphasised that participants must also be barred from carrying weapons or ammunition, and from wearing any attire resembling military uniforms, to prevent potential unrest. “The event must proceed peacefully, with no untoward incidents,” the judges underlined in their order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.