Madhya Pradesh shocker: Decomposed body of woman found in fridge

Bhopal, Jan 10 (IANS) A newly moved-in tenant was left in shock when he discovered the body of a woman in a refrigerator while cleaning the rented accommodation in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Friday.

The episode was reported from a flat in Vrindavan Dham Colony in Dewas. The flat has been vacant since June 2024.

The body was recovered on Friday morning when new tenant Balveer Singh was cleaning the flat.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot where they discovered the body of a woman inside the fridge with her hands tied.

Police took the body for postmortem, which revealed that the woman was killed around nine months ago.

According to police, while Balveer Singh was cleaning his newly rented house, he noticed a strong foul smell from a locked room in the building.

Later, when he opened the door a freezer in that room, he found the body in it.

As the fridge was switched off, a foul smell started to emanate from the house.

The foul smell alerted a tenant living in the other part of the house.

The hand of the deceased woman was tied back, and the body was decomposed, emanating a foul smell in the house.

Police said the postmortem of the body revealed that the woman was strangulated to death.

During investigation, police found that the owner of the house, Dhirendra Srivastava, who lives in Indore, had given his house to a couple in July 2023.

Srivastava informed police that Sanjay Patidar (tenant) had vacated the house in June 2024, and since then, the house was locked.

Patidar, who was a resident of Ujjain, lived with his wife Pratibha Prajapati.

However, Patidar later vacated flat giving some reasons.

After getting details from homeowner, a police team reached Ujjain and arrested Patidar from his home, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot said.

Gehlot said during the investigation, the police found that Pratibha and Sanjay Patidar weren't a married couple, but live-in partners.

"The accused person, Sanjay Patidar, has been arrested in Ujjain and further investigation is underway," Gehlot said.

