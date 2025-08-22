Madhya Pradesh setting up 'Adi Karmayogi' workforce to transform tribal livelihoods

Bhopal, Aug 22 (IANS) Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of equal participation of tribal families under the ‘Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh’ scheme, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has started setting up the 'Adi Karmayogi' workforce.

The workforce, comprising bureaucrats, elected representatives, individual professionals and experts, including doctors and social workers etc., has been named 'Adi Karmayogis', the concept introduced by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in 2024.

"Under the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a dedicated workforce of three lakh ‘Adi Karmayogis’ is being developed to empower tribal families and ensure that every family benefits from government schemes," the Madhya Pradesh government said in statement on Friday.

"The goal is to promote responsible, transparent, and accountable governance for tribal welfare. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of equal participation of tribal families in building a Viksit Bharat," it stated.

The government said that the initiative will benefit families living in 11,294 tribal-dominated villages across 41 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Training sessions are being organised by Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) at state, district, block and village levels to prepare master trainers in Madhya Pradesh.

The first-round training session has already been completed, and the second round is set to begin on August 23 in Bhopal.

To review the progress of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, monitoring groups have been formed at the state, district, block, and village levels.

The Chief Secretary will lead the review at the state level, Collectors at the district level, and Sub-Divisional Revenue Officers (SDRM) at the block level.

Notably, ‘Adi Karmayogi’ is a national mission that aims to strengthen grassroots governance and services for the benefit of tribal families.

Across India, a cadre of 2 million district officials and other stakeholders is being developed, including 3 lakh ‘Adi Karmayogis’ from Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Adi Karmayogi’ Abhiyan involves eight key departments, including Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Forest, Panchayati Raj, Jal Jeevan Mission.

This Abhiyan will promote a comprehensive approach to tribal development from the centre to the block level and work to build trust in public institutions.

In the first phase, the campaign includes 326 districts across 27 states, including 41 districts from Madhya Pradesh.

