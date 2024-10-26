Madhya Pradesh prepares for mega celebration on foundation day

Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Mega celebrations will be held across Madhya Pradesh to mark its 69th foundation day on November 1.

The four-day-long celebration events will be organised with the collaboration of multiple departments of the state government. The event to mark the foundation day will be held at the open-air stage of Ravindra Bhavan.

The long list of events includes a band performance by the Army at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 30.

Several renowned artists, including singers KS Chitra, Papon, Javed Ali, Monali Thakur and Meet Bros would perform at the function, an official associated with the Culture Department told IANS.

A 'qawwali' session was also planned, for which, the names of Sabri Brothers, Quadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu have been proposed. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the culture department will showcase their exhibitions on the Bhavan's premises.

The official informed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain reviewed the preparations and directed that all the government buildings should be decorated with lights.

CM Yadav has also asked district administrations to involve local citizens in different social activities across the state. He has also urged people to help bring joy into the lives of those in need on this special occasion.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged citizens to contribute by providing fruits, sweets, and crackers within their means to construction workers, hospitalised patients, and other vulnerable groups," the official added.

Additionally, he called on government officials, business leaders, industrialists and private sector institutions to engage in social initiatives during this occasion.

CM Yadav has directed public representatives to encourage the sale and distribution of products crafted by women from self-help groups, as well as goods made by local artisans specialising in clay, wood, and other crafts, with the support of social organisations.

