Madhya Pradesh gang-rape case: Police await post-mortem, forensic report

Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) In a twist, the police in Madhya Pradesh stated on Sunday that "no hard, metal, or wooden object" was recovered from the crime scene in the deeply disturbing incident—reminiscent of the infamous Nirbhaya case in Delhi—which has emerged from Khandwa district, where an elderly tribal woman was gang-raped on Saturday.

The police are awaiting “forensic and post-mortem report.” Allegedly, she was brutally tortured and ultimately lost her life.

The police also said no body part was protruding from her body, when police recovered it and sent for post-mortem. Speaking to IANS, Rajesh Raghuwanshi, additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) stated that the matter is under investigation.

He said, “the victim had accompanied the accused Sunil and Hari, as she was known to them, to their house on Friday evening, where the three consumed alcohol together, as witnesses said.”

On Saturday morning, Hari’s mother informed the victim’s family that she was unwell and advised them to take her home. The family took her back but did not inform the police until after her death.

Although she was bleeding profusely, the authorities have not recovered any sharp object that may have been used. "No body part was protruding," the officer said.

The post-mortem and forensic reports are expected to clarify the cause of her injuries and death. Some reports indicate that the perpetrators used a sharp metal object to cause severe internal injuries, but police have not confirmed this claim.

The accused—two individuals—have been taken into police custody. Other reports suggest that the perpetrators inflicted extreme suffering, leading to prolonged agony before the victim succumbed to her wounds.

The victim, a 45-year-old mother of two, was allegedly robbed of Rs 20,000 after the assault and left to die due to a lack of timely medical intervention.

The crime occurred on Saturday morning, and she passed away the same afternoon near Roshni village, under the jurisdiction of the Khalwa police station.

The senior police officer stated: "The woman was known to the accused and stayed at their house on Friday after coming back from marriage. The three had a drinking session together. The reason for her excessive bleeding needs to be medically established. Both accused individuals denied any wrongdoing, and we are investigating the matter thoroughly."

Reacting to the tragedy, the Congress Party condemned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and announced a three-member investigative committee, composed entirely of women, to ensure justice.

The victim’s family revealed that she was last seen with Sunil and Hari on Friday evening. She was later found in severe pain, semi-conscious in a shed.

She confirmed the assault before succumbing to her injuries. Authorities continue their investigation, and the post-mortem report remains pending.

